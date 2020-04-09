Alicia Keys' Verizon 'Pay It Forward Live' concert to air on AXS TV tonight

The Grammy-winning star is taking part in Verizon's weekly concert series Pay It Forward Live, which Verizon has been using to promote small businesses nationwide affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Generally, the 30-minute events, filmed live from artists' homes, are usually available to watch on Verizon's Twitter feed, on Yahoo and via Fios Channel 501. But tonight's show, starting at 8 p.m. ET, will also be available to watch on AXS TV, as well as AXS TV's Facebook page and Twitter feed.

During the course of Alicia's concert, you can tag your favorite local business and support them by making a purchase in advance or ordering food. Verizon will donate up to $2.5 million during the event every time the #PayItForwardLive hashtag is used.

