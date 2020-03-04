Alicia Keys to launch intimate book tour in support of 'More Myself'

Courtesy of Alicia Keys/Book Cover: Flatiron Books; Photo: Milan ZirnicAlicia Keys' new book More Myself: A Journey arrives on March 31, and she'll support the project with an intimate book tour in select cities.

But being that this is Alicia Keys we're talking about, she's not just going to talk. She'll also share stories and music from behind the piano. The tour will hit Brooklyn, NY, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and Alicia's website.

According to a statement, More Myself will detail the Grammy-winner's struggle with "heartache, her challenging and complex relationship with her father, her people-pleasing nature that characterized her early life and career, the loss of privacy, and the oppressive expectations of female perfection, some of which she put on herself."

Here are the book tour details:

3/31 -- Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Academy of Music

4/5 -- Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall

4/6 -- Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall, presented by Chicago Ideas

4/7 -- Los Angeles, CA, Theatre at Ace Hotel, presented by Live Talks Los Angeles

Alicia's new album, ALICIA, is coming out March 20. Her U.S. tour in support of the release starts July 28 in Jacksonville, FL.

