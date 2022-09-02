Alicia Keys speaks out after fan grabs and kisses her during concert

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alicia Keys is ready to talk after a female fan grabbed her mid-performance and kissed her on the cheek.

Hollywood Unlocked shared footage of the shocking moment to its Instagram. The clip starts with the Grammy winner walking through the crowd while belting out Jay-Z‘s “Empire State of Mind.” A fan then grabs her face and pulls her in for a kiss. Alicia jerks away and looks shaken — but she continues singing.

The outlet captioned, “We love this song too, but damn, lady!” They also asked their followers if “this fan was doing too much” for kissing the singer.

The outlet’s three million followers agreed the woman was out of line and took note of the ongoing pandemic.

Alicia echoed those sentiments when she shared her two cents on the situation. “Trust me, I was like what the F***!!!!!!!!,” she commented. “Don’t she know what time it is???”

The fan has not been identified, but this has renewed fans’ calls to respect people’s personal space no matter how famous they are.

