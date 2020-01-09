Alicia Keys releases new single "Underdog," co-written by Ed Sheeran

Milan Zrnic

Milan ZrnicAlicia Keys has released a new single and video for "Underdog," the latest track from her upcoming album ALICIA, due out this spring.

The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran and produced by Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, who's co-written hits for both Ed and Pink.

In a statement, Alicia says, "Some people may think of the word 'underdog' as a negative word but I see it as a powerful word representing people who may be underestimated and yet still rise to the challenge and exceed expectations.”

She continues, "I love this song so much because it’s about real life and real people and our experiences. We’ve all been in a place in our lives where we’ve had to defy the odds. It’s never easy. One of my favorite lyrics in the song is, ‘They say I would never make it but I was built to break the mold.’ I don’t think there’s a person on the planet that hasn’t felt that way.”

In addition to "Underdog," Alicia has also released two other tracks from the upcoming album: "Time Machine" and "Show Me Love."

Looks like Alicia is planning on a very busy year. On January 26, she will host the Grammys for the second year in a row, and March 31 will see the release of her book More Myself.

