Alicia Keys, Queen + Adam Lambert, OneRepublic, Pharrell & more to headline 2019 Global Citizen Fest

Alicia Keys, Queen + Adam Lambert, OneRepublic, Pharrell Williams, Grammy-nominated R&B star H.E.R., the legendary singer/songwriter Carole King, rapper French Montana and Broadway star Ben Platt will all perform at the event, scheduled for September 28.

As always, the concert will take place in New York's Central Park, and will be hosted by Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Global Citizen Fest is a free ticketed event. You can buy VIP tickets, but to get in for free, you must sign up at GlobalCitizen.org and start taking action to earn global poverty. Each action you take -- like signing petitions and contacting legislators -- earns you points, and you can then redeem those points to earn a chance to win the tickets.

Since 2012, Global Citizens have taken over 22 million actions, which the organization says have "helped generate commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $37.9 billion." The organization's goal is to end extreme poverty by 2030.

