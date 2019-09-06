Alicia Keys and Sara Bareilles to duet at charity gala; Alicia & hubby drop $20 million for clifftop mansion

ABC NewsAlicia Keys and Sara Bareilles will team up at a major charity gala next month to salute one of the music industry's most powerful women.

Billboard reports that Sara and Alicia will perform a duet at the City of Hope's Spirit of Life gala, which is scheduled for October 10 in Santa Monica. They'll be singing in tribute to this year's recipient of the Spirit of Life Award: Legendary music executive Sylvia Rhone, who's currently the Chairman and CEO of Epic Records.

Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder will present Rhone with the award at the gala, which will also feature -- according to Billboard -- a surprise performance from one of the "most iconic groups" Rhone worked with during her storied career, which has included positions at every major record company.

Meanwhile, Variety's real estate column Dirt reports that Alicia and her husband Swizz Beatz have dropped nearly $21 million on a mansion three hours south of where the gala will take place. The ultra-modern La Jolla, CA home, known as the "Razor House," is cantilevered over a sheer cliff that overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot house includes a home theater, gym, glass elevator, stone floors, glass walls, and an infinity pool that juts out over the edge of the cliff.

Dirt reports that Alicia and Swizz also own a 25,000-square-foot megamansion in Englewood, New Jersey that they bought from Eddie Murphy in 2013.

