Alex Trebek Updates Us On His Health, New Episodes of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek released a video giving us a couple of updates.

On his health in light of his Stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Trebek said, “I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, although it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.” With COVID-19, it is not safe to film new Jeopardy! episodes.

Trebek addressed that in the video saying, “For the first time ever, we are going to open the Jeopardy! vault and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy! show I ever hosted.” The shows will air for the next month.

Do you think they could produce new episodes remotely?