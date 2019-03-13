Alex Trebek is Back at Work!

Alex Trebek returned to work on the set of “Jeopardy!” after announcing that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A spokeswoman for Sony, the production company “Jeopardy!” said, “We are taping today, and Alex is here as scheduled.”

In his YouTube announcement Trebek said, “I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer is the fastest rising cancer in the country. Thoughts and prayers are with Alex Trebek.