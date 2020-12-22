Alex Trebeck’s Last Episode Of Jeopardy! Has Been Revealed

The final Jeopardy! episodes featuring Alex Trebek are set to air in January. Trebek died on November 8th following a battle with colon cancer.

The famed game show host was the face of Jeopardy! for 37 seasons. The show announced that Trebek’s best shows would air December 21st – 28th.

Fans will be able to see Trebek’s final episodes starting January 4th, 2021. On January 11th there will be a week of guest-hosted shows.

Trebek began hosting Jeopardy! in 1984 and when asked how he wanted to end his run Trebek said he only needed 30 seconds. “I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people: ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever.’ But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success.”

Who do you think should be the new Jeopardy! host? I vote Will Ferrell!