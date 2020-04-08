Alesso and Liam Payne release new song "Midnight" and video filmed in quarantine

Astralwerks / Capitol

Alesso and Liam Payne are here with some new music to brighten these dark times.

The Swedish DJ-producer and the former One Direction star dropped their collaboration, “Midnight,” Wednesday, along with a performance music video recorded while the two were in quarantine.

The clip, shot in March, shows Alesso in a Los Angeles studio and Liam in a London recording booth. Liam also sings from a rooftop overlooking the city.

“Even though we were stuck at home, Liam and I still wanted to create a video for Midnight,” Alesso tweeted. “We hope you like it !”

On the hopeful track, Liam sings about falling in love and not wanting to leave the person. “I just wanna lay here and fall into midnight/And fall right into you,” he sings.

The song marks the first new music from Liam since he released his debut album, LP1, in December.

