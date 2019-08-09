Alessia Cara was really “Rooting for You” on new track

Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam RecordingsAlessia Cara has released the second new track off her upcoming EP, This Summer.

The song, “Rooting for You,” is about a friend who starts acting differently, much to Alessia's disappointment. She previously tweeted that it’s one of her favorite songs on the EP.

“I’m tired of sending hugs and kisses/I’m tired of all your burning bridges/It’s like damn, why you gotta be so cold in the summer time/I was really rooting you,” she sings on the chorus.

“Rooting for You” follows her first release off the EP, “Ready.” This Summer comes out September 6. Alessia begins her U.S. headlining tour on October 21.

