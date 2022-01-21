Alessia Cara unveils 5-track ﻿’Best Days (The Remixes)’ ﻿bundle

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Image

Alessia Cara fans are heading into the weekend with a few, new versions of her latest hit single. On Friday, the “Scars to Your Beautiful” singer unveiled a new 5-track bundle called Best Days (The Remixes), which features new iterations of the title track.

The single appeared on Alessia’s third studio album, IN THE MEANTIME, and the Canadian singer has pulled out all the stops to create four new versions of “Best Days.” She even partnered with the a cappella group Pentatonix, which is the first track off the bundle.

In addition to also featuring the original version of “Best Days,” which is second in the lineup. Alessia also has a King Henry remix and a Takis remix — tracks three and four, respectively — as well as an acoustic version.

The bundle is available to purchase and stream now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.