Alessia Cara, Tori Kelly performing at Lockdown Live online festival

ABC/Heidi GutmanNow that most major music festivals worldwide have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time to move things online.

Lockdown Live, which is being organized via Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, is a three-day livestreamed festival that starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. Alessia Cara and Tori Kelly are two of the more than 30 acts participating, and they're also the biggest names involved.

Both women will perform on Friday at LockdownLive.uk, right after each other: Tori's performance starts at 4:30 pm ET and Alessia will perform at 5:10 p.m. ET.

