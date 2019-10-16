Alessia Cara to receive special honor in her native Canada

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboAlessia Cara will receive a special award at Canada's Walk of Fame Awards show November 23.

Alessia will be presented with the 2019 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, which celebrates a Canadian artist who has had "a significant music influence within Canada, and whose career in the music industry has been further recognized around the world."

The award is named after Allan Slaight, a Canadian media mogul, radio pioneer and philanthropist.

“Such a genuine honor to be recognized this way by my home country. Knowing that I’ve made any impact at all, let alone something of this capacity feels incredible,” Alessia says in a statement.

“I’m so proud to represent Canada in any way I can; and I hold this one super close to my heart. The 15-year-old me wouldn’t have believed it.”

Alessia is the only Canadian ever to win the Best New Artist award. The CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame praises her as "a voice for her generation," adding, "She has the remarkable ability to inspire, unite, and bring important issues that affect today’s youth to the forefront through her music.”

Previous winners of the award include Alessia's recent tour mate Shawn Mendes, as well as Carly Rae Jepsen, The Weeknd and Drake.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.