Alessia Cara to perform on the E! People's Choice Awards Sunday

supadupabrickAlessia Cara will take the stage this Sunday at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

The Canadian singer will perform her latest single, "Rooting for You," on the show, which will air live from Santa Monica, CA on E! and across NBC's cable networks starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It'll be the first of at least two award show performances this month for Alessia: She's also singing her nominated song "Querer Mejor" with Latin superstar Juanes on the Latin Grammy Awards, airing November 14 on Univision.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini, who sang on The Chainsmokers' hit "This Feeling," will also perform. Presenters include Kelly Rowland, Sarah Hyland, Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale, Storm Reid, Terry Crews and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

As previously reported, Pink will receive the People's Champion Award at the ceremony, while Gwen Stefani will receive the Fashion Icon Award. Artists who are nominated for People's Choice Awards this year include Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Lady Gaga.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.