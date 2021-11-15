Alessia Cara to perform a free virtual event on Thursday

Shervin Lainez

With the holidays fast approaching, ﻿Alessia Cara is giving fans an early gift in the form of a free concert.

The “Stay” singer announced a new partnership with the Pandora streaming service on Monday, which will host the special virtual event — The Spectrum Presents Alessia Cara Powered by Pandora — that’s set to start Thursday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

The event is free, but fans must RSVP in order to attend. The concert is being billed as “an unforgettable night” that’ll see the Canadian singer belt out a mix of her biggest hits. Cara will also sit down with fans prior to the event and share some trivia about her new album, ﻿﻿In the Meantime, and will reveal the stories and inspirations behind her songs during the show.

You can RSVP on the event’s official website now.

