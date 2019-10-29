Alessia Cara teases new song with Bastille, coming Friday

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboAfter dropping her EP This Summer last month, Alessia Cara apparently has more music to share.

On her socials, she tweeted an Instagram post from Dan Smith, lead singer for Bastille, which is an animated graphic of the word "Friday" that cracks in half, like the opening credits of Black Mirror. There's also some black stuff that drips down from the crack.

Dan captioned the post, "#AnotherPlace" and tagged Alessia. He also commented, "Excited to share something with you."

Alessia's caption reads, "another place. friday." and tagged Dan.

Alessia's current solo single is "Rooting for You." Earlier this year, Bastille released a new album called Doom Days.





