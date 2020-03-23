Alessia Cara stars in upcoming Netflix animated film, 'The Willoughbys'

Netflix

NetflixAlessia Cara is lending her voice to the new animated Netflix film, The Willoughbys.

The film, based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, follows the Willoughby children as they hatch a scheme to send their insufferable parents on vacation because they’re convinced they’d do a better job raising themselves.



Alessia voices the eldest Willoughby sister, Jane, a spirited girl who loves to sing. The voice cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Terry Crews, and Jane Krakowski.

The Willoughbys hits Netflix on April 22.

