Alessia Cara says acting debut in new Netflix animated film was "really scary" but "one of the best experiences"

DTCIWhile Alessia Cara has contributed to the soundtrack of an animated movie before -- with "How Far I'll Go," from Moana -- she's never acted in one, until now. Appearing on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Monday, Alessia talked about the challenges of playing a character in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Willoughbys.

The Willoughbys, based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, follows the Willoughby siblings as they plot to send their insufferable parents on vacation because they’re convinced they’d do a better job raising themselves. Alessia voices the eldest Willoughby sister, Jane, a spirited girl who loves to sing.

"I mean, I guess I was used to using my voice because of what I do for a living," Alessia told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about voicing the character. "I mean, I sing, but it was kind of, I don't know...it's a very different world."

"You have use your voice a lot more. You kind of have to go places you normally wouldn't," she added. "It's really scary, but like one of the best experiences I've ever, like, been a part of, for sure."

The Willoughbys voice cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Terry Crews and Jane Krakowski. It debuts April 22 on Netflix.

Alessia also said she's been spending her time in quarantine honing her skills as a chef. When she showed Kelly and Ryan the hot wings she'd made, Ryan flipped out and demanded to know the recipe.

Alessia revealed that the trick is to season the wings and cook them in the oven first, and then deep fry them. Ryan drooled, "Wow, they look great!" -- but Kelly revealed that she won't consume any kind of meat that you have to eat off the bone.

