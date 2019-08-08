Alessia Cara reveals track list for new EP "This Summer"; new song "Rooting for You" out tomorrow

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboAlessia Cara has released the cover art and the track listing for her upcoming EP, This Summer.

The six-song collection will feature her current single “Ready,” as well as tracks called “Okay Okay,” “Like You,” “Rooting for You” and “October.” The song “Rooting for You” will be out tomorrow.

The cover art features a Polaroid of Alessia as she frames her face with her hands.

After the reveal, Alessia took some fan questions on Twitter about the EP. She said the songs “October” and “Rooting for You” are her favorites on the EP, but “October” is the one that means the most to her.

She also said it’s not necessary to listen to EP in order, from track one to track six.

“hmmm I always prefer that, but this one is more of a collection of little stories so either way makes sense,” she told a fan.

This Summer comes out September 6.

