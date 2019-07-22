Alessia Cara releases new single "Ready," announces fall tour dates

As promised, Alessia Cara has released her new single "Ready," the first release from her upcoming EP This Summer.
The "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer surprised fans last week when she revealed she'd be releasing new music.
"Caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP. It’s called This Summer. I’ll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until it’s release," she wrote on Instagram.
In the song, Alessia addresses a guy who doesn't seem to be mature enough to handle a relationship with her. "Why are you pulling me down/If you got things to figure out?" she sings. "You're still only a boy, you're scared of a good girl/You're not ready for me."
Alessia's This Summer EP will be out September 6. While she's currently on tour with Shawn Mendes, she's also just announced a U.S. headlining tour for the fall, kicking off October 21 in Boston, MA. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Fellow Canadian singer Ryland James, who just released his debut single "In My Head," will open for her.
Here are Alessia's tour dates:
10/21 -- Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
10/23 -- New York, NY, Sony PlayStation Theatre
10/25 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
10/26 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem
10/28 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
10/29 -- Indianapolis, IN, Old National Ctr. – Egyptian Room
10/30 -- Chicago, Il, Rosemont Theatre
11/1 -- Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino
11/2 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee
11/5 -- Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
11/6 -- Portland, OR, Schnitzer Hall
11/8 -- San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
11/9 -- Santa Barbara, CA, Granada Theatre
11/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
11/15 -- Las Vegas, NV, Chelsea @ Cosmopolitan
11/18 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
11/19 -- Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
11/20 -- Houston, TX, Revention Center
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.