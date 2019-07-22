Alessia Cara releases new single "Ready," announces fall tour dates

Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam RecordingsAs promised, Alessia Cara has released her new single "Ready," the first release from her upcoming EP This Summer.

The "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer surprised fans last week when she revealed she'd be releasing new music.

"Caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP. It’s called This Summer. I’ll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until it’s release," she wrote on Instagram.

In the song, Alessia addresses a guy who doesn't seem to be mature enough to handle a relationship with her. "Why are you pulling me down/If you got things to figure out?" she sings. "You're still only a boy, you're scared of a good girl/You're not ready for me."

Alessia's This Summer EP will be out September 6. While she's currently on tour with Shawn Mendes, she's also just announced a U.S. headlining tour for the fall, kicking off October 21 in Boston, MA. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Fellow Canadian singer Ryland James, who just released his debut single "In My Head," will open for her.

Here are Alessia's tour dates:

10/21 -- Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

10/23 -- New York, NY, Sony PlayStation Theatre

10/25 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

10/26 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem

10/28 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

10/29 -- Indianapolis, IN, Old National Ctr. – Egyptian Room

10/30 -- Chicago, Il, Rosemont Theatre

11/1 -- Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino

11/2 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee

11/5 -- Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

11/6 -- Portland, OR, Schnitzer Hall

11/8 -- San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

11/9 -- Santa Barbara, CA, Granada Theatre

11/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

11/15 -- Las Vegas, NV, Chelsea @ Cosmopolitan

11/18 -- Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

11/19 -- Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

11/20 -- Houston, TX, Revention Center

