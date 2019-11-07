Alessia Cara officially skates into the Christmas game on Friday

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboIt seems like every major pop artist out there, from Mariah Carey to Taylor Swift, has their own Christmas album. That is, except for Alessia Cara. That will all change on Friday when the "Rooting for You" singer finally takes her slice of the Christmas pie.

Late Wednesday night, Alessia made a surprise announcement on Instagram that she is officially cooking up some holiday cheer. "[W]rote a christmas song called ‘make it to christmas’ and it’ll be out this friday," she cheerfully announced alongside a photo of the track's official cover art -- her avatar sporting a red Santa hat.

Earlier in the day, Cara teased about 30 seconds of festive sounding music in a separate Instagram post. The melody features no vocals and consists entirely of strings. "[S]omethin bout the snow.....," She hints in the caption.

It is unknown if she is teasing the same song or if these are two pieces of a larger Christmas Tree-shaped puzzle.

Fans have long begged for Cara to come out with her own Christmas album, or even a radio-ready holiday single. She raised hopes in 2015 when she tweeted, "I wanna make a cheesy christmas song because christmas." Unfortunately, nothing came of it.

Will "Make It to Christmas" be her long-promised cheesy holiday hit? We'll find out on Friday.

