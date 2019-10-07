Alessia Cara mashes up "Stayin' Alive and "Stay," impersonates Ariana Grande and Cardi B on special Sunday 'Tonight Show'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCAlessia Cara was Jimmy Fallon's guest on a special Sunday edition of NBC's The Tonight Show, which featured a new spin of Fallon's popular bit, Wheel of Musical Impressions. The juiced-up competition had Alessia, who's developed a reputation for her vocal mimicry, perform Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" while switching up her vocal impressions rapid-fire style during the performance.

Alessia accepted the dare and copied the vocal styles of Lorde, Alanis Morissette, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and more -- causing Fallon to literally bounce out of his chair in excitement when she finished.

Earlier, the two performed a mashup between Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" and Cara's hit with Zedd, "Stay." Fallon reprised his classic Barry Gibb impression, against a background that simulated the iconic dance floor from Saturday Night Fever, followed by Cara, singing “Stay” against a plain red backdrop over the same music track. They eventually joined each other, singing their parts at the same time.

In between, Cara chatted with Jimmy about her new EP This Summer, her Latin Grammy nominations for her duet with Juanes, “Querer Mejor,” pranking Coldplay and a less-than-stellar performance at a gymnastics recital she took part in when she was seven years old that earned her an award for “Best Attitude.”

Cara closed the show with a performance of "Rooting for You," from her new EP This Summer.

Alessia kicks off a U.S. headlining tour on October 21.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.