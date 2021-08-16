Alessia Cara gives love advice on first episode of ‘Get Him Back or Get Him Back’

Shervin Lainez

Alessia Cara has released the first installment of her new dating advice game show, Get Him Back or Get Him Back.

The debut episode, now on YouTube, is a tie-in to Alessia’s new song, “Shapeshifter,” which includes the lyric, “Don’t know if I wanna get you back or get you back someday.”

In the clip, Alessia plays the host, Gianna Vitali, a gum-chewing cynic with a New York accent who starts the show by announcing, “All of you sent in your love advice questions, I’m gonna answer them. Am I single? Yes. Am I in any way qualified? No. Let’s get started.”

When one question asks if she believes in finding “The One,” Alessia admits she doesn’t believe in love at all but thinks there are multiple people out there for you so “try ‘em all.”

She also gives her advice on whether opposites attract, what red flags to look for, if someone who broke your heart deserves to have a song written about them, and more.

Episode two of Get Him Back or Get Him Back will be out next week.

