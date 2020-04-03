Alessia Cara debuts "I Choose" from the Netflix animated film 'The Willoughbys'

Def Jam Recordings

Def Jam RecordingsAlessia Cara has released her new song, “I Choose,” from the Netflix animated film The Willoughbys.

Alessia, who voices a character in the film, co-wrote the track, which is about finding where you belong and who matters most to you.

“Through the lows and the highs I will stay by your side/There’s no need for goodbyes now I’m seeing the light/When the sky turns to grey and there’s nothing to say/At the end of the day, I choose you,” she sings.

The Willoughbys, based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, follows the Willoughby siblings as they hatch a scheme to send their insufferable parents on vacation because they’re convinced they’d do a better job raising themselves.



Alessia voices the eldest Willoughby sister, Jane, a spirited girl who loves to sing. The voice cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, Terry Crews, and Jane Krakowski.

The Willoughbys hits Netflix on April 22.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



