Alessia Cara announces two new singles, both out July 15

Alessia Cara‘s new era has officially begun.

After teasing fans all week, the Grammy-winning Canadian singer has finally announced two new singles from her upcoming third album. “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” will be available July 15.

The “Sweet Dream” artwork shows Alessia wearing a dress with her hair up, looking shocked with stars around her eyes. Some lyrics along the side of the image read, “Is it too much to ask for a sweet dream/need a step back from my feelings.”

The “Shapeshifter” artwork shows a woman whose face we can’t see, with long red hair and a cream dress, talking on an old-fashioned princess-style telephone. The lyrics on the side read, “Team switcher/it’s a shame/did I get fooled or are you a fool…just like me?”

Alessia’s second album, The Pains of Growing, came out in 2018. In 2019, she released an EP, This Summer, followed in 2020 by This Summer: Live Off the Floor. In 2020, Alessia also appeared on Lauv’s album How I’m Feeling, released a Christmas EP, and contributed the song “I Choose” to the Netfilx animated film The Willoughbys, in which she starred.

