Alessia Cara and Jimmy Fallon mashup "Stayin' Alive" and "Stay" and impersonates Ariana Grande and Cardi B on special Sunday 'Tonight Show'

NBC/Andrew LipovskyAlessia Cara was Jimmy Fallon's guest on special Sunday edition of NBC's The Tonight Show that featured the two performing a mashup of the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive, and "Stay," Cara's hit with Zedd, as well as impressions of Ariana Grande and Cardi B, among others, singing Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

Fallon, reprising his classic Barry Gibb impression, launched into "Stayin' Alive," against a background that simulated the iconic dance floor from Saturday Night Fever, followed by Cara, singing “Stay” against a plain red backdrop over the same music track. They eventually joined each other, singing their parts at the same time.

Last month, Charlie XCX joined Fallon for a mashup of Depeche Mode's "Just Can't Get Enough" and "I Love It," Charli's hit with Icona Pop.

Later, Cara, who showed off her spot-on impressions of Amy Winehouse and Eilish during a previous Tonight Show appearance back in August, accepted Fallon's challenge to sing as many impressions of random singers as she could, all singing Eilish's "Bad Guy." Alessia accepted the dare, nailing impressions of Lorde, Alanis Morissette, Shakira, Nickie Minaj, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and finally, Eilish herself.

In between, Cara chatted with Jimmy about her new EP This Summer, her Latin Grammy nominations for her duet with Juanes, “Qurer Mejor,” pranking Coldplay and a less than stellar performance at a gymnastics recital she took part in when she was seven years old that earned her an award for “Best Attitude.”

Cara closed the show with a performance of "Rooting for You," from This Summer.

Alessia kicks off her own U.S. headlining tour on October 21.

