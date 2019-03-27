ALERT! ALERT!!!! Sex and the City Follow-Up TV Series in the Works!

I am so excited I can barely contain myself!  And this is coming from E! and they’re in the know! THIS is happening!!

Oh my gosh, when do they start filming?  Is this going to be a movie or for TV?  On HBO again or Netflix?

Does my hair look ok?  What does it matter about my hair….

What will Carrie be wearing the first time we lay eyes on her for this sequel?!

Is Samantha Jones going to be in it?  Will Kim Cattrall be playing Samantha or someone else?

Will Charlotte have more kids by now?  She had 2 last time we saw her!  Oh and I so hope that Steve and Miranda are still together!

I hope that Brady’s red hair has agreed with him as he aged.

AND BIG!!!  OMG I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE BIG!

Get the full scoop here!

