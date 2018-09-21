Alec Baldwin Is Reprising His Role as President Trump on “SNL”

Whether you like it or not, Alec Baldwin will once again by portraying the president on Saturday Night Live!

Making the announcement on The Origins podcast, Baldwin said, “Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy – he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane.” He continued, “You can’t go far enough with this idiot. You can’t go far enough. You can’t go far enough.”

The new season of SNL premieres on September 29th.

Are you a fan of Baldwin’s Trump? How far do you think they can go after an entire summer of new material?