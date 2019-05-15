Aldi….The Coolest/Weirdest Grocery Store On The Planet

I love Aldi! You literally never know what you’re going to find there! For example, right next to the cereal might be a grill. And right next to the jars of jelly might be Harry Potter crochet kits!!!!

Now before you get too excited, they’re only over seas right now, but I’m sure they’ll be making their way over here soon!

The kits feature Harry Potter, his pet owl Hedwig, and other characters.

The crochet kits come with everything you need to knit your favorite character including a crochet hook, and yarn.

Would you like to get your hands on a Harry Potter crochet kit?