Alanis Morissette welcomes third child, son Winter Mercy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicAlanis Morissette has welcomed her third child with husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

The 45-year-old singer announced the happy news on Instagram Monday, along with a black-and-white photo of the sleeping baby boy.

“He’s here. Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19,” she captioned it, along with the hashtag "#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree."

Treadway shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, sharing that Winter was born at home, like the couple’s other two children.

“@alanis You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love,” he wrote.

They are also parents to eight-and-a-half-year-old son Ever Imre and three-year-old daughter Onyx Solace.

