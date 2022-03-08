Alanis Morissette unveils upcoming North American tour; new music coming Friday

Courtesy Live Nation Entertainment

Alanis Morissette snagged fans’ attention on Monday when cryptically teasing a big announcement — and now we know what it is. The “Ironic” singer is adding North American dates to her upcoming world tour.

“Yesssssssss! The Jagged Little Pill celebrations continue this July + August with a bunch of shows around the US + Canada with @Garbage,” Alanis announced via Instagram story.

The tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill. The North American dates kick off July 10 with a pit stop at Ottawa Bluesfest. The Grammy winner will traverse Canada and the U.S. for 14 dates before wrapping August 6 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Alanis also announced rock band Garbage will join her on a few select dates. She’ll announce two other special guests in June.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be made available starting Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time on Alanis’ personal website. Citi cardmembers will be able to access a special presale beginning Wednesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express members will also be able to access Front of the Line presale tickets at the same time. Alanis encouraged those interested in accessing the presale to “sign up to my mailing list for the code, which will be sent by 11 pm et/ 8pm pt tonight.

To celebrate her upcoming tour, Alanis also will release a brand-new single on Friday, called “Olive Branch.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.