Alanis Morissette To Host ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Livestream Benefit

One of the many concert tours postponed by the coronavirus pandemic was Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary. So she’s taking the show digital instead.

Next week, the singer will host ‘You Live, You Learn: A Night With Alanis and Jagged Little Pill’, featuring performances by Alanis herself as well as the cast of the Jagged Little Pill Broadway musical. The show airs next Tuesday, May 19th at 8pm EST on Facebook and YouTube, with all proceeds going towards the Actors Fund, which offers emergency relief to the professional theater community.

