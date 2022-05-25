Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo onstage to perform “You Oughta Know”

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo did it again — she invited another major pop star to duet with her onstage during her SOUR World Tour. This time it was the legendary Alanis Morissette.

Olivia took over Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre on Tuesday night, where she and Alanis belted out a resounding rendition of “You Oughta Know.”

Fans captured video of the unexpected moment, which saw Alanis leading the audience into an impassioned singalong to her 1995 breakup anthem.

Olivia and Alanis have crossed paths before. Last year, they interviewed each other for Rolling Stone, where the “Ironic” singer promised Olivia that, in celebration of her first headlining tour, “I’ll send you a kit. A survive-on-the-road kit for the sensitive soul.”

Alanis revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month that a “survival” kit consists of “little tricks up our sleeve of what to bring to survive, for self-care. So for me, it’s about bringing the equivalent of my ‘blankie’ everywhere I go.”

Whether or not Alanis hand-delivered the package and what kind of goodies she stashed away especially for the young pop star is yet to be seen.

This isn’t the first time a pop rock legend has crashed Olivia’s stage. Previously, the Grammy winner had Avril Lavigne take over her show in Toronto to belt out “Complicated.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.