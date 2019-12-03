Alanis Morissette, BTS member Suga among guests on Halsey's new album, 'Manic'

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsHalsey has revealed the track list for her new album, Manic, and it features an interesting range of guest stars.

The track list is revealed via an Instagram video that shows Halsey handwriting the song titles in a sketchbook. The three guest artists all appear on tracks titled "Interlude," of which there are three.

"Alanis' Interlude" features Alanis Morissette, "SUGA's Interlude" features SUGA of K-Pop superstars BTS, and "Dominic's Interlude" features singer and rapper Dominic Fike.

While "Dominic" is also the birth name of Halsey's ex-boyfriend, Yungblud, her reps confirm that the song is about Fike, and not the British alt-rocker.

There are 16 tracks in all on Manic, including the previously released tracks "Graveyard" and "Clementine," as well as the #1 hit, "Without Me." Interestingly, the first song is called "Ashley," which is Halsey's birth name.

Manic comes out January 17. Here's the full track listing:

"Ashley"

"Clementine"

"Graveyard"

"You Should Be Sad"

"Forever....(Is a Long Time)"

"Dominic's Interlude"

"I Hate Everybody"

"3AM"

"Without Me"

"Finally//Beautiful Stranger"

"Alanis' Interlude"

"Killing Boys"

"SUGA's Interlude"

"MORE"

"Still Learning"

"929"

