Alanis Morissette announces one-night-only performance of her entire 'Jagged Little Pill' album

Maverick/RepriseAhead of the opening of the Broadway musical based on her album Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette will be performing the iconic 1995 album in full during an acoustic set at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

She’ll take the stage for the one-night-only performance on December 2. Following the set, there will be a Q&A with Alanis moderated by music journalist Alan Light.

A pre-sale for the show begins on Thursday, November 7 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans who sign up for Alanis’ mailing list by 5 p.m. Wednesday will get a special code to access tickets. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Grammy-winning Jagged Little Pill album, one of the best-selling of all time, includes Alanis' hits "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic," "You Learn" and "Head Over Feet.”

The Jagged Little Pill musical, with an original story by Diablo Cody, officially opens on Broadway December 5. It incorporates the songs from the album, a few other songs from Alanis' other albums, and some new songs she wrote.

