Alan Alda reveals Parkinson’s disease diagnosis
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 10:40 AM

Oh this breaks my heart. Alan Alda is revealing that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease three and a half years ago.

The highly-acclaimed actor made the revelation while on CBS This Morning. “The reason I want to talk about it in public is that I was diagnosed three and a half years ago and I’ve had a full life since then,” he said.

Alda said he decided to come forward with his diagnosis after seeing his thumb twitch in recent TV interviews.

The 82-year-old is best known for his work on “M*A*S*H”. Every weekend morning I pop on the TV and watch a few episodes of “M*A*S*H” before getting out of bed.  I totally didn’t understand it when I was younger, but now I just love it! Do you watch?

