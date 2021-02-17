AJR shares new 'OK ORCHESTRA' song, "Way Less Sad"

Credit: Shervin Lainez

AJR has premiered a new song called “Way Less Sad,” a track from the band’s upcoming album, OK ORCHESTRA.

“‘Way Less Sad’ is a song about how we’re really feeling in this moment,” the brother trio explains. “So much of last year felt apocalyptic and this year we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Things aren’t back to normal yet but we should be celebrating the small wins, even if they seem trivial.”

“Way Less Sad” is available now now via digital outlets. The song is also accompanied by a video featuring AJR performing at a number of New York City locations, including John F. Kennedy Airport and the famous carousel in Central Park. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

OK ORCHESTRA, the follow-up to 2019’s Neotheater, is due out March 26. It also includes the single “Bang!”, as well as the previously released songs “Bummerland” and “My Play.”

By Josh Johnson

