AJR shares "Bang!" remix featuring Hayley Kiyoko

AJR has premiered a new remix of “Bang!” featuring singer Hayley Kiyoko.

The fresh recording includes guest vocals from Kiyoko on a verse and the chorus, along with extra production from remixer AhhHaa. You can download it now via digital outlets.

The original “Bang!” premiered in February, and peaked at number two on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. It’s now in the top 30 on Billboard‘s Pop Songs chart.

AJR, meanwhile, is gearing up to play a pair of drive-in concerts in Philadelphia this week. You can also expect to hear a new AJR single drop on August 31.

