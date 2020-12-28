AJR brings all the feels with video for "My Play"

Credit: Denelle & Tom Ellis

If you thought listening to AJR‘s new song “My Play” was an emotional experience, wait until you see the video.

The clip reflects the story of the song, which follows a young kid dealing with his parents’ divorce. Through cartoon animation, we see him try to find refuge in his imagination as he continues to get pulled back to reality.

You can watch the “My Play” video streaming now on YouTube.

“My Play” will appear on AJR’s upcoming album, OK ORCHESTRA, due out March 26, 2021. It also includes the previously released singles “Bang!” and “Bummerland.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Josh Johnson

