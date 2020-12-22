AJR announces 'OK ORCHESTRA' album; listen to new song "My Play" now

S-Curve Records

AJR has announced a new album called OK ORCHESTRA.

The fourth studio effort from the brother trio — and the follow-up to 2019’s Neotheater — is due out March 26, 2021.

OK ORCHESTRA includes the previously released singles “Bang!” and “Bummerland.” Along with the album announcement, AJR shared a third track from the record, “My Play,” a vulnerable song about a kid dealing with the divorce of their parents.

“In the most uncertain year of our lives, making OK ORCHESTRA was the one certain thing we had to hold on to,” AJR says. “We ended up with the most sonically experimental and emotionally raw album we’ve ever made.”

AJR will play a livestream concert airing December 26. You can also catch them perform “Bang!” December 31 on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 special.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Josh Johnson

