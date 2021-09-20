AJR adds extra dates to 2022 ﻿OK ORCHESTRA﻿ tour

Credit: Shervin Lainez

AJR‘s OK ORCHESTRA tour is expanding.

The “Bang!” outfit has added eight dates to run’s 2022 U.S. leg, set to kick off in April. New stops include Atlanta, Cleveland, San Diego, Las Vegas and even Honolulu.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 24, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

Meanwhile, AJR’s current 2021 tour continues Thursday in Albany, New York. It’ll run through an October 1 date in Jacksonville, Florida.

AJR released ﻿OK ORCHESTRA﻿, their fourth studio album, in March. They just premiered a new single called “Record Player” with indie pop group Daisy the Great in August.

