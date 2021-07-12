AJR adds 2021 dates to US ‘OK ORCHESTRA’ tour

Credit: Shervin Lainez

You won’t have to wait until next year to see AJR‘s OK ORCHESTRA tour.

The brother trio has announced a run of live headlining dates for this fall, kicking off September 7 in Madison, Wisconsin. The trek will precede the previously announced 2022 OK ORCHESTRA tour, set to launch next April.

Tickets to the 2021 shows will go on sale this Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

OK ORCHESTRA, AJR’s fourth studio album, was released in March. It includes the singles “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.”

