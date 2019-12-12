AJ Mitchell is "Slow Dancing" his way out of his parents' house this month

David M. Russell, ABC Entertainment

David M. Russell, ABC EntertainmentThis year, AJ Mitchell toured the world, performed at the MTV VMAs and scored hits with "All My Friends" and "Slow Dance." But the best is yet to come for the 18-year-old singer: He's finally moving out of his parents' house and into his own with his buddy Shawn.

"My parents feel good [about it], and I am so excited!" he told ABC Audio after his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday. "I've been waiting for this day, like, my whole life -- to be able to just move out. And I've also been talking to Shawn about this forever...moving out and getting our own place, and now it's finally happening at the end this month!"

So what's the first thing they're going to do in their new pad? Well, not what you'd think.

"We're gonna decorate!" he tells ABC Audio. "I'm ready to just, like, put everything away, just start decorating the house. We're gonna go shopping, get everything we need, maybe set up a Christmas tree."

AJ's also gearing up for the release of his debut album, Skyview, coming early 2020. In 2019, AJ's released about 10 singles, and he says he'll keep doing so until Skyview arrives.

"With each song, it seems like...it just gets more...and more streams, and the next one gets bigger than the next one," he says. "And the next one gets bigger than that one...we just keep seeing this ripple effect."

But "Slow Dance," AJ's duet with Ava Max, has been the big radio hit, which thrills him.

"It's one of the coolest feelings in the world...to be able to hear, like, a Post Malone song play and then right after, 'Slow Dance' plays," he gushes. "It's honestly so surreal to me."

