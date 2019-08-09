AJ Mitchell and Ava Max team up on "Slow Dance"

Epic RecordsYouTuber-turned-pop star AJ Mitchell has released a new duet with Ava Max, called “Slow Dance.”

The two trade verses on the dreamy, lovelorn track, about just wanting to be close to the person you love.

“I wanna slow dance, if you’re feeling me now/If we don’t hold hands, you’ll be killing me now/We need a romance/One chance/I just wanna know, will you slow dance?” they sing on the chorus.

The music video for the track is coming soon.

Last week, Ava debuted two songs of her own, “Freaking Me Out” and “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” AJ scored his first major radio hit earlier this year with "All My Friends."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.