AJ Mitchell and Ava Max go to church and the pool in new "Slow Dance" video

Epic RecordsAJ Mitchell and Ava Max have released a video for their collab "Slow Dance."

In the clip, the two singers croon together and separately while in a Gothic church with stained glass and a million candles, which also, apparently, doubles as a spot for raves.

The two also get very close in a hallway, but don't quite kiss, and later, they take the plunge in a pool, holding hands underwater and smiling at each other while soaked.

Both AJ and Ava have been releasing a steady stream of singles, including Ava's "Torn" and AJ's "Move On." So far, there's been no release date announced for full-length projects from either of them.

For now, you can get "Slow Dance" on AJ's EP of the same name, which came out August 23. It features four songs: "Move On," "Slow Dance," "Talk So Much" and "Out My Mind."

