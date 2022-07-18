Airplane Etiquette

Taking a flight this summer? Not sure how I feel about taking your shoes and socks off (eww) but…

Here’s what’s considered OK (and not OK!) to do these days:

Is it okay to bring your own food on a flight? 94% said yes, even if it’s smelly.

Is it okay to take your shoes AND socks off? 90% said NO.

Is it socially acceptable to wear pajamas on a plane? 59% said yes.

is it okay to recline your seat? Most people say yes, but it depends. 38% said go for it, another 52% said only if you ask first and 11% said never.

If you’re next to someone and there’s an empty seat in your row, should you move over? Only 56% said yes.

Who gets the middle armrests? 34% said the person in the middle seat should.

Is it okay to ask someone to swap seats with you? 78% said yes (but that doesn’t mean they have to).

Is it okay to strike up a conversation with the stranger sitting next to you? 65% said yes. Just don’t expect them to talk to you the entire flight and if they start reading or put headphones in, that’s your cue to wrap it up.