AHHH "The Kelly Clarkson Show"! Steve Carell gives singer special introduction for talk show debut

Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson debuted her talk show today, with the help of a very special introduction by Steve Carell.

Carell came out to introduce Kelly by recreating the unforgettable moment when he screamed her name while getting his chest waxed in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

“@SteveCarell for the win y’all!!” Kelly tweeted. “I still can’t believe he did that for me! I love him!!”

After the iconic intro, Kelly made her entrance, singing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” Then, as previously teased, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson served as the first-ever guest on the show, stepping in for Kevin Hart, who’s recovering from a car accident.

He chatted with Kelly about his recent wedding, and explained that he'd leaft his honeymoon early to be on the show.

Also during the show, Kelly debuted a segment called "Rad Human," spotlighting a do-gooder in need of some help. In this episode, Kelly surprised a woman named Sharon Strauss with funding for her Oregon food pantry.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication -- check local listings to find out where it airs near you.

