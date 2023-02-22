Ahead of ‘The First Time,’ The Kid LAROI’s ready to “look back” and “cringe” at his past work

“Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)”/Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI is looking ahead to his long-awaited debut album The First Time, which still doesn’t have a release date. When he looks back, he admits he’s not happy with the last collection of songs he put out, but he says that’s O.K. — because music is “like a time capsule.”

LAROI’s last mixtape, 2021’s F-k Love 3: Over You, hit number one and included the monster hit “Stay.” But he tells Billboard, “I kind of don’t like that project, man. To be honest, I don’t really agree with a lot of the stuff on there anymore. I mean, I don’t agree with the message of the album in general.”

“F–k Love, I think it was an immature statement to make. I think it was like a heat-of-the moment statement,” he notes. However, he realizes that it captured where he was at that particular moment.

“The cool thing about music and putting stuff out is it’s like a time capsule, right?” he says. “So, it’s like, ‘Whatever, that’s how I felt at the time.’ And it’s cool that I get to look back, cringe at it, and be proud of the next stuff I’m about to put out.”

So far, LAROI has released two songs from The First Time: “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)” and “Love Again.” On Friday he’ll drop a new one called “I Guess It’s Love?” His Bleed for You college tour kicks off March 24 in Syracuse, NY.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

