Ahead of 'Rare' album release, Selena Gomez was afraid her "career as a singer would be over"

Interscope RecordsSelena Gomez spent years making her new hit album Rare, but even though she knew her fans were dying for some new music from her, she wasn't entirely convinced that the album would be a success. In fact, she was afraid it would flop.



In a cover story for Dazed magazine, Selena says the scariest part of releasing Rare was "That no one would like it and my career as a singer would be over. I genuinely thought that," she admits.

"I worked so, so hard on this album. It could have come out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where do you go from here?" Selena continues. "I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that’s where I would have ended up -- in a spiral. So I’m glad that it’s doing well."

The interview features Selena answering questions from fellow artists and celebrities. For example, Billie Eilish's brother and musical partner, Finneas, asks her what makes her cringe when she looks back on her early career.

She laughs, "My style of music and my style in general. It was just not a great combination. I’m proud of all the music I released, of course, but it was just such a different time that sometimes when I hear it, I’m like, ‘Oh no!’"

The interview also features some serious moments. When Bad Bunny asks Selena if she feels she "represents Latinos" despite singing in English, Selena says, "One thousand per cent. I’m always very vocal about my background, as far as me talking about immigration, and my grandparents having to come across the border illegally."

"I’ve re-released a lot of music in Spanish...and that’s something that’s gonna happen a bit more," Selena continues, adding, "I don't take it lightly. I'm very honored."

